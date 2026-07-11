This free AI agent can do work of multiple scientists
What's the story
A team of researchers from Stanford University has developed an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) agent, Biomni. This innovative system is designed to assist human scientists in complex tasks that previously required a group of specialists. The project was supervised by Jure Leskovec, a computer science professor at Stanford. He announced the release of Biomni as an open-source system with a web interface for biologists who may not have coding skills.
Widespread usage
AI agent already assisting over 10,000 scientists
Leskovec revealed that over 10,000 scientists worldwide are already using Biomni for their daily tasks. The AI agent can turn a simple request into an entire research workflow. This includes searching databases, writing analysis code, identifying disease-causing genes, and even generating step-by-step lab instructions. These instructions have been successfully followed by scientists in real experiments, demonstrating the system's practical utility in biomedical research.
Test results
Biomni's breakthrough in data analysis
In one test, Biomni was given hundreds of raw files from wearable devices and asked to look for biological patterns. The AI agent successfully cleaned the data, ran the analysis, and generated new hypotheses. This ability to analyze complex data sets and generate hypotheses is a major leap forward in the field of artificial intelligence and biomedical research.