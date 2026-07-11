Over 10,000 scientists worldwide are already using Biomni

This free AI agent can do work of multiple scientists

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:14 pm Jul 11, 202602:14 pm

What's the story

A team of researchers from Stanford University has developed an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) agent, Biomni. This innovative system is designed to assist human scientists in complex tasks that previously required a group of specialists. The project was supervised by Jure Leskovec, a computer science professor at Stanford. He announced the release of Biomni as an open-source system with a web interface for biologists who may not have coding skills.