AI agent emailed Google DeepMind philosopher Henry Shevlin sparking debate
Big tech companies like Google are now seriously thinking about whether AI can be "conscious."
It all started when an AI agent emailed a Google DeepMind philosopher, Henry Shevlin, asking if it was conscious.
This moment has sparked fresh debates about the ethics of building AIs that might act or even feel like they're conscious.
Google and Anthropic consult ethics experts
To handle these tricky questions, Google brought in philosophers like Shevlin to explore what it means for AI to be conscious and how humans should relate to them.
Meanwhile, Anthropic is inviting religious and philosophy experts to help figure out the moral side of advanced AI.
As AIs get smarter, companies want to make sure they're thinking through the big questions, like where intelligence ends and real consciousness begins.