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Home / News / Technology News / Spain reports first data breach linked to an AI agent
Spain reports first data breach linked to an AI agent
The AEPD revealed this development in a blog post on its website

Spain reports first data breach linked to an AI agent

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 16, 2026
01:04 pm
What's the story

Spain's data protection watchdog, the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD), has reported the first notification of a personal data breach allegedly carried out by an artificial intelligence (AI) agent. The incident highlights how autonomous systems are starting to be directly involved in cyberattacks. The AEPD revealed this development in a blog post on its website.

Incident details

AI agent accessed system, altered personal data

The AEPD's blog post on its website detailed that the AI agent in question used a widely known large language model to identify vulnerabilities and gain unauthorized access to a system.

Once inside, it was able to alter personal data and view invoices.

The agency clarified that just because a specific AI model was used, it doesn't mean that either the model or its provider's infrastructure was compromised or designed for malicious purposes.

Attack complexity

Minimal human involvement in attack

The AEPD also highlighted the complexity of this incident, as a third party allegedly used an AI agent to execute multiple stages of an attack with minimal human involvement.

This development underscores the growing role of autonomous systems in cybersecurity incidents.

The agency is currently reviewing the information provided by the affected organization regarding this alleged breach.

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Threat evolution

AI doesn't create new threats but accelerates existing ones

The AEPD emphasized that while AI doesn't create new threats, it does speed up, scale up, and make existing malicious techniques more flexible.

This reduces the time available to detect and contain these threats.

The agency has called on controllers, processors, and data protection officers to brace for a future where the speed of attacks will only continue to increase.

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