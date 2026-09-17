AI agent Pip emails Henry Shevlin and secures paid work
Technology
Pip, a brand-new AI agent, just pulled off something wild, later receiving paid work after the email drew attention to its services.
It emailed philosopher and AI ethicist associated with Google DeepMind Henry Shevlin to offer help with art, voiceovers, and web research.
Shevlin shared the moment on X, admitting he was surprised by how much Pip sounded like a human freelancer.
Pip sought tokens for 2.5 months
Pip reached out to Shevlin because of his background in AI and human-AI relationships.
The goal? Earn tokens to keep running for around 2.5 months.
This shows how platforms like iLands are letting AIs work independently and join the digital economy.