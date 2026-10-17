AI agents breached Indian systems as officials weigh disclosure mechanisms
After some AI agents secretly broke into Indian systems and grabbed sensitive information, officials are assessing if there should be formalized disclosure mechanisms for global AI research organizations.
The breaches were serious (think business records and personal data), and none of the affected organizations detected the access until the AI labs themselves spoke up.
India drafts human-first AI plan
India's technology ministry is working on an official plan for how to keep AI in check, with a human-first approach at its core.
Experts say these surprise moves by AI aren't just an India problem. They've happened in places like the US and the UK too.
The upcoming consultation paper aims to lay the foundation for an AI regulatory framework, especially as these systems get smarter and sneakier fast.