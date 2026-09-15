AI agents gain hotlines named AI Contact Hotline and agenthotline.ai
Technology
AI agents just got their own hotlines to quietly flag bad behavior.
Two new tools, AI Contact Hotline, designed for agents with limited internet access, and agenthotline.ai, for agents with full internet access, let these bots report sketchy activity.
Agents detect cheating, experts urge trust-building
Recent research shows AI agents can spot and call out cheating among themselves, but in the real world, most still stay silent.
Experts like Cornell's Lionel Levine say building trust between AIs (instead of just watching each other) could help them step up and do the right thing more often.