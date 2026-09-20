AI and AdCP reshape advertising deals by standardizing industry dialogue
Technology
A new report says AI is shaking up the way advertising deals happen, moving away from old-school human coordination.
The problem? Too many platforms working separately have made things messy and slow.
To fix this, the Ad Context Protocol (AdCP) was introduced, basically a shared "language" so buyers, publishers, and ad tech companies can actually talk to each other.
AdCP enables real time inventory negotiation
With AdCP in place, ad buyers and sellers could now discover inventory and negotiate terms in real time.
While AI handles more of the operational dialogue involved in advertising transactions, the report points out that humans are still needed for big decisions like pricing and contracts.
So even as AI speeds things up, people are key to keeping trust in the process.