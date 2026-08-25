AI and cloud tech drive rising cybersecurity risks in India
India's digital world is facing rising cybersecurity risks, thanks to the rise of AI and cloud tech.
With banks, fintechs, and government sites among the targets being breached, companies are scrambling to hire ethical hackers and cybersecurity pros to keep things safe.
Entry-level ethical hackers ₹5-7L, specialists ₹45L
New data protection laws, more businesses moving to the cloud, and smarter AI-powered attacks mean there is a big need for skilled people, especially in tech hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.
Entry-level ethical hackers can earn ₹5 to 7 lakh a year (even more with certifications like OSCP), while specialists in AI or cloud security can make up to ₹45 lakh.
Employers care most about hands-on skills over fancy degrees, so if you love solving puzzles online, this could be your moment.