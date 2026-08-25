AI and cloud tech drive rising cybersecurity risks in India

New data protection laws, more businesses moving to the cloud, and smarter AI-powered attacks mean there is a big need for skilled people, especially in tech hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Entry-level ethical hackers can earn ₹5 to 7 lakh a year (even more with certifications like OSCP), while specialists in AI or cloud security can make up to ₹45 lakh.

Employers care most about hands-on skills over fancy degrees, so if you love solving puzzles online, this could be your moment.