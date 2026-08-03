AI and paperless claims streamline maternity insurance buying in India
Technology
Maternity health insurance is getting much easier and smarter in India.
Thanks to AI, teleconsultations, and paperless claims, you can now compare plans online, buy policies instantly, and manage everything from your phone.
With rising medical costs and people wanting hassle-free experiences, these upgrades are making maternity insurance more accessible for everyone.
Expanded coverage and digital pregnancy tools
Today's maternity plans cover much more than just delivery: they include newborn care, vaccinations, neonatal treatments, and sometimes even fertility procedures.
Mobile apps help track pregnancy milestones and remind you about appointments.
Plus, digital health records and AI-powered claims make the whole process faster and more transparent for families.