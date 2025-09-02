AI assistants can't agree on brands to recommend: Study

ChatGPT usually suggests just over 2 brands per query

ChatGPT usually suggests just over two brands per query and skips brand names almost half the time, while Google's AI throws out around six options and rarely leaves brands unnamed.

The confusion is even bigger in areas like healthcare, education, and finance—where the study found over 60% disagreement between AIs.

So if you're relying on these tools for advice, you might want to double-check before clicking "add to cart."