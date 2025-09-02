Next Article
AI assistants can't agree on brands to recommend: Study
A new 2024 report finds that AI helpers like ChatGPT and Google's platforms aren't always on the same page when it comes to recommending brands for your next buy.
In fact, only 17% of shopping questions got matching brand suggestions from both AIs, leaving many shoppers puzzled about which products to trust.
ChatGPT usually suggests just over 2 brands per query
ChatGPT usually suggests just over two brands per query and skips brand names almost half the time, while Google's AI throws out around six options and rarely leaves brands unnamed.
The confusion is even bigger in areas like healthcare, education, and finance—where the study found over 60% disagreement between AIs.
So if you're relying on these tools for advice, you might want to double-check before clicking "add to cart."