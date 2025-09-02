IIT study: Rajasthan, Gujarat facing more intense rainfall events
A fresh study from IIT-Bhubaneswar has found that Rajasthan and Gujarat are getting hit with more intense rainfall events—even though overall monsoon rains in India have actually gone down.
Researchers looked at over 30 years of data (1991-2022) and noticed these heavy downpours are happening more often, sometimes across large areas and sometimes just in specific spots.
Researchers say we need better climate adaptation plans
The main culprit? Low-pressure systems pulling in moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, plus some disturbances in the middle levels of the atmosphere, roughly three to six kilometers above ground.
The study highlights that snow helps cool things down, which can affect how much rain falls.
The researchers say we really need better climate adaptation plans for these regions, since stronger storms could seriously impact local communities, farming, and infrastructure.