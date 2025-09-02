New online tool predicts best blood pressure meds for patients

Tool sorts treatments into low, moderate, or high intensity

The tool estimates how much different drugs or combos can lower your systolic blood pressure (the top number).

For example, one standard-dose med drops it by about 8.7 mmHg; two meds together can cut around 15 mmHg.

It sorts treatments into low, moderate, or high intensity so doctors can quickly compare thousands of options.

By averaging results across many studies, the calculator gives more reliable predictions—making it easier to find what actually works for you.

Clinical testing is up next to see how well this approach helps people manage hypertension and lower heart risks.