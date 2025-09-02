Interstellar comet has highest CO2 to water ratio ever seen Technology Sep 02, 2025

Spotted in July, comet 3I/ATLAS is only the third interstellar visitor confirmed in our Solar System.

What's wild? The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) just found it has a carbon dioxide to water ratio of 8:1—the highest ever seen in any comet.

Scientists think this means it either formed beyond the CO2 ice line or got blasted with lots of ultraviolet light.