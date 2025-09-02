Interstellar comet has highest CO2 to water ratio ever seen
Spotted in July, comet 3I/ATLAS is only the third interstellar visitor confirmed in our Solar System.
What's wild? The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) just found it has a carbon dioxide to water ratio of 8:1—the highest ever seen in any comet.
Scientists think this means it either formed beyond the CO2 ice line or got blasted with lots of ultraviolet light.
JWST spotted carbon dioxide and water vapor
On August 6, JWST zoomed in and found loads of carbon dioxide and water vapor swirling around the comet, plus some typical gasses like carbon monoxide.
Most of the dust was on the side facing the Sun, hinting that heat is making stuff shoot off into space.
It will be closest to the Sun in early October
JWST also checked out its carbon isotopes (they're Earth-like).
The comet swings closest to the Sun in early October but will be hidden behind it from Earth's view.
Mars-based probes might catch more action before it pops back out in December as it heads away from our Solar System.