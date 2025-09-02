New drug can cut blood pressure by 10 points: Study

Promising results in global study

In a recent global study with nearly 800 participants, Baxdrostat lowered systolic blood pressure by an average of 9-10 mmHg—better than any current medicine out there.

Even more impressive: 40% of patients on the drug reached normal blood pressure (compared to less than 20% on placebo), and these benefits lasted at least 32 weeks without serious side effects.

This could be a major step forward for millions at risk from hypertension.