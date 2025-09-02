New drug can cut blood pressure by 10 points: Study
AstraZeneca has developed Baxdrostat, a new medication that's showing real promise for people with stubborn high blood pressure—a condition that affects over 1.3 billion people worldwide and can lead to heart attacks or strokes.
What's cool is that Baxdrostat works even when other treatments don't, dropping blood pressure by up to 10 points.
Promising results in global study
In a recent global study with nearly 800 participants, Baxdrostat lowered systolic blood pressure by an average of 9-10 mmHg—better than any current medicine out there.
Even more impressive: 40% of patients on the drug reached normal blood pressure (compared to less than 20% on placebo), and these benefits lasted at least 32 weeks without serious side effects.
This could be a major step forward for millions at risk from hypertension.