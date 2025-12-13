AI boom is making RAM way pricier
Thanks to the explosion of AI data centers, memory prices—especially for DRAM and high-speed HBM—have shot up big time.
On average, RAM now costs about 50% more than last year, and some DDR5 kits have nearly doubled in price.
Experts say this crunch will likely stick around until at least 2026.
What's happening with prices?
If you're shopping for new tech, you've probably noticed: DRAM that used to cost $35 (like in the Galaxy S25) is now closer to $70.
In India, a 16GB stick of RAM can set you back over ₹10,000, and flagship phones are hitting ₹70,000+, up from last year's ₹50-60k range.
Why is this happening?
Big names like Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix are shifting their focus to making memory for servers and AI instead of regular consumer products.
That means less RAM for laptops and phones—and higher prices until manufacturers can catch up with demand, which experts say may not happen until at least 2026.