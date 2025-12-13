UAE's Rashid Rover 2 gears up for Moon adventure in 2026

What's next for Rashid Rover 2?

Rashid Rover 2 will join international payloads—including NASA and ESA experiments—on Firefly's Blue Ghost Mission 2, heading to the far side of the Moon in early 2026.

Once there, it'll use cameras and sensors to study lunar soil, temperatures, plasma, and even test how its wheels handle moon dust (think: future spacesuits and habitats).

The mission kicks off with a careful deployment sequence: first into lunar orbit, then down to the surface along with other cool tech from around the world.