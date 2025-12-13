UAE's Rashid Rover 2 gears up for Moon adventure in 2026
Big news for space fans: UAE's Rashid Rover 2 just cleared all its major tests in the US, proving it's ready to hitch a ride with Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander.
Built after the loss of Rashid Rover 1, this new rover is set for a fresh start on the Moon.
What's next for Rashid Rover 2?
Rashid Rover 2 will join international payloads—including NASA and ESA experiments—on Firefly's Blue Ghost Mission 2, heading to the far side of the Moon in early 2026.
Once there, it'll use cameras and sensors to study lunar soil, temperatures, plasma, and even test how its wheels handle moon dust (think: future spacesuits and habitats).
The mission kicks off with a careful deployment sequence: first into lunar orbit, then down to the surface along with other cool tech from around the world.