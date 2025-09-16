AI call assistants are here to save your sanity
In 2025, AT&T is rolling out an AI-powered call assistant for select users.
Think of it as a smart digital receptionist that screens calls using your call history and network data—so annoying robocalls get blocked before they even reach your phone.
Unlike Google's Call Screen, this doesn't require a specific device since it's built right into AT&T's network.
AI checks if call is urgent or if it's a robot
If an unknown number calls, the AI checks if the call seems urgent or if there's actually a real person on the line before letting it through.
You can also set up a "Do Not Screen" list for contacts you never want to miss.
Plus, the app gives you real-time transcripts of calls so you can decide how (or if) you want to respond—all part of AT&T's push to make managing calls way less stressful.