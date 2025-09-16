Apple to launch new Vision Pro, iPad Pro, MacBook models

What's in store for late 2025 and early 2026?

By late 2025, look out for the upgraded iPad Pro M5 with better performance and an improved front camera.

The Vision Pro headset will also get a big boost thanks to its new processor.

By the end of this year, expect refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini models as Apple leans further into smart home tech.

In 2026, major MacBook updates are coming—expect a faster MacBook Pro early in the year and a redesigned OLED model later on.

The MacBook Air is also set for an M5 chip upgrade, plus there are display refreshes and that handy smart home hub in the pipeline.