AI can find 0-day vulnerabilities for $4.24, Xint.io reports
AI has gotten so good at finding security flaws that it can now uncover zero-day vulnerabilities for as little as $4.24, according to a new Xint.io report.
This means even people with basic hacking skills could use AI tools to find serious bugs quickly and cheaply, a big shift in how cyber threats work.
GPT 6 Sol found v8 bug
AI models like GPT 6 Sol recently found a major bug in Google's V8 engine in just 13 minutes, showing how fast and powerful these tools have become.
While this tech helps businesses boost productivity, it also raises the risk of smarter cyberattacks.
Experts say companies should blend AI checks with human oversight because even the smartest AI still needs guidance from real people to keep things safe.