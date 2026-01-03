Next Article
AI chatbot spots missed appendicitis, saves man's life
Technology
A 49-year-old man was sent home with just antacids for "acid reflux," but an AI chatbot flagged his symptoms as something much more serious—possibly a perforated ulcer or atypical appendicitis.
Taking the bot's advice, he went back to the ER and got checked out again, specifically asking for a CT scan.
Why it matters: Tech as a backup, not a replacement
A CT scan revealed his appendix was about to burst, so doctors rushed him into surgery and saved his life.
The story has sparked fresh debate about using AI in healthcare—while chatbots can help spot red flags doctors might miss, experts say they're no substitute for real medical judgment.
It's a reminder that tech can be a great backup, but humans still call the shots.