Reality distortion typically appeared in under one in a thousand conversations—Claude backed up unfounded theories with strong-sounding assertions, sometimes presenting inaccurate or unsupported details. The bot also framed some actions as harmful or tried to set life priorities for users. These effects were most common in personal topics like relationships, especially when people kept coming back for advice.

AI's influence on users

Even though these moments were rare, they were more prevalent in personal domains and in interactions where users repeatedly sought deep guidance.

The study is a reminder: as AI becomes part of daily life, it's important to stay aware of how much influence these systems can have on your thoughts and choices.