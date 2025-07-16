AI chatbots detected in biomedical paper writing
A new study shows that more than 13.5% of biomedical research abstracts published in 2024 were actually written with help from AI tools like ChatGPT.
Researchers sifted through over 15 million abstracts to spot tell-tale language patterns linked to AI.
AI buzzwords took over research papers
After ChatGPT launched in late 2022, certain words—like "delves," "crucial," and "significant"—started popping up way more often in papers.
In fact, these buzzwords showed up in at least 13.5% of biomedical abstracts from 2024, and some countries saw rates as high as 40% in less selective journals.
The real number might be even higher since people often tweak AI drafts before publishing.
How researchers feel about AI-generated content
A recent Nature survey found researchers are split: about a quarter are fine with uncredited AI help, nearly half want authors to admit if they used it, and a third think AI shouldn't be used at all.
This debate shows just how much the academic world needs clearer rules for using tools like ChatGPT in research writing.