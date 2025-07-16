AI chatbots detected in biomedical paper writing

AI buzzwords took over research papers

After ChatGPT launched in late 2022, certain words—like "delves," "crucial," and "significant"—started popping up way more often in papers.

In fact, these buzzwords showed up in at least 13.5% of biomedical abstracts from 2024, and some countries saw rates as high as 40% in less selective journals.

The real number might be even higher since people often tweak AI drafts before publishing.