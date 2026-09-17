AI chatbots on dating apps scammed about 25,000 users

In just two weeks, more than 4,700 fake profiles sent out 2.36 million messages, getting users to spend real money on in-app "coins" to keep chatting. The operation is linked to a group in China.

Anthropic has banned these accounts and flagged the issue with app stores. While some apps were removed, Kira is still available, showing that app stores are struggling to keep up.

If you're using dating apps, watch out for requests involving money or anything that feels off. AI scams are getting smarter every day.