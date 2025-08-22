AI cheating in coding interviews? Tech giants take drastic steps

It's August 2025, and big tech names like Google, Meta, and Microsoft are struggling with a new headache: candidates using AI tools to cheat on remote coding interviews. This trend is making it harder for companies to know if applicants actually have the skills they claim.

The AI dilemma Cheating is especially common when popular coding questions or take-home tasks are given without supervision.

Since AI can churn out code but doesn't really "get" the problem, interviewers are increasingly asking candidates to explain their solutions in person.

That's why companies like Google and Cisco are bringing back in-person interviews—to see real skills in action.

Amazon's unique solution Amazon's approach? Candidates must sign agreements promising not to use unauthorized AI tools during assessments.

The goal across the board: make sure hiring decisions reflect genuine ability, not just clever use of chatbots.