NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service coming to India
NVIDIA is bringing its GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform to India this November.
Announced at Gamescom 2025, the launch will happen alongside Thailand through a partnership with Brothers Picture.
The upgraded service features the powerful Blackwell RTX architecture, promising performance on par with an RTX 5080 graphics card.
Pricing, device compatibility, and game availability
GeForce NOW will offer memberships at global prices—around $19.99/month for Ultimate and $9.99/month for Performance, with local pricing expected to match.
Gamers can look forward to streaming in crisp 5K at 120fps and a huge library of over 4,500 titles thanks to the new Install-to-Play feature.
Popular games like Borderlands 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be optimized for GeForce NOW at launch, with support for handhelds, LG TVs, monitors, and Macs—broadening device compatibility for Indian gamers.