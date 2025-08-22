NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service coming to India

Pricing, device compatibility, and game availability

GeForce NOW will offer memberships at global prices—around $19.99/month for Ultimate and $9.99/month for Performance, with local pricing expected to match.

Gamers can look forward to streaming in crisp 5K at 120fps and a huge library of over 4,500 titles thanks to the new Install-to-Play feature.

Popular games like Borderlands 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be optimized for GeForce NOW at launch, with support for handhelds, LG TVs, monitors, and Macs—broadening device compatibility for Indian gamers.