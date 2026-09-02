AI chip supply and cybersecurity dominate tech news this week

The tech world is moving fast this week. Micron Technology is dealing with possible labor strikes in Taiwan, which could affect chip supply and ripple through the industry.

GoPro just announced a merger with an AI company to enhance GoPro's product offerings and integrate advanced AI capabilities into its camera technology.

Meanwhile, Anthropic has launched new AI models to boost machine learning, and Palo Alto Networks has identified a $1 trillion opportunity in cybersecurity overhaul worldwide.