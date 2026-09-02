AI chip supply and cybersecurity dominate tech news this week
The tech world is moving fast this week. Micron Technology is dealing with possible labor strikes in Taiwan, which could affect chip supply and ripple through the industry.
GoPro just announced a merger with an AI company to enhance GoPro's product offerings and integrate advanced AI capabilities into its camera technology.
Meanwhile, Anthropic has launched new AI models to boost machine learning, and Palo Alto Networks has identified a $1 trillion opportunity in cybersecurity overhaul worldwide.
NPCI explores seamless digital payments
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is exploring new ways to enable seamless digital payment solutions, aiming to make money transfers easier and spark more innovation.
All these shifts show how tech companies are doubling down on AI, security, and digital payments, so expect your devices (and your wallet) to get even smarter soon.