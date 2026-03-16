AI companies are hiring actors to improve emotional responses

AI companies like Handshake are bringing in improv actors for live, unscripted video sessions. The goal? To help train AI models to actually get human emotions, tones, and real conversations, not just repeat data.

Actors team up over video calls and act out scenes Actors team up over video calls and act out scenes based on light prompts and character notes.

It's flexible, pays $74 an hour, and lets creatives keep their side gigs going.

New voice AIs need emotional understanding With new voice AIs, like ChatGPT's 2024 upgrades or xAI's Grok, emotional understanding is a must.

These improv sessions are intended to produce examples of human tone and emotion that could be used to help voice AIs sound less robotic.