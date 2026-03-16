AI companies are hiring actors to improve emotional responses
AI companies like Handshake are bringing in improv actors for live, unscripted video sessions.
The goal? To help train AI models to actually get human emotions, tones, and real conversations, not just repeat data.
Actors team up over video calls and act out scenes
Actors team up over video calls and act out scenes based on light prompts and character notes.
It's flexible, pays $74 an hour, and lets creatives keep their side gigs going.
New voice AIs need emotional understanding
With new voice AIs, like ChatGPT's 2024 upgrades or xAI's Grok, emotional understanding is a must.
These improv sessions are intended to produce examples of human tone and emotion that could be used to help voice AIs sound less robotic.
This shift could change how we interact with tech
These efforts could, over time, make everyday chatbots feel more relatable: think assistants that can more accurately detect and respond to user mood or media that could respond more naturally to emotional signals.
This shift could change how we interact with tech in daily life.