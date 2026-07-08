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Are AI companies taking 'existential' safety threats seriously?
AI companies are not doing enough to prevent AGI

Are AI companies taking 'existential' safety threats seriously?

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 08, 2026
04:12 pm
What's the story

A recent report by the Future of Life Institute, a US-based AI safety think tank, has raised concerns over the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry's ability to combat "existential" threats. The study examined nine leading AI companies and found that none of them are doing enough to tackle these potential dangers. These threats include the development of models that could achieve human-level intelligence or artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Ranking details

Anthropic tops safety ranking with 'C+' score

US AI lab Anthropic topped the semiannual safety ranking with a score of "C+." However, the report stressed that this is not enough to address the "existential" threats posed by AGI. The rankings were determined by seven researchers and governance experts who assessed each company's efforts in six categories: risk assessment, current harms, safety frameworks, existential safety, governance and accountability, and information sharing.

Response

Mistral's last place in ranking disappointing, says expert

Mistral, a French company that makes open models for AI development, was included in the report for the first time. The company said that the report's framework doesn't fit its model development approach. Max Tegmark, an MIT professor and Future of Life president, expressed disappointment at Mistral's last place in the ranking considering Europe's leadership role in AI safety.

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Military engagement

Shift in military use policy by some AI companies

The report also flagged companies that had previously barred their tech from military use but have now "gradually reversed course." This includes Anthropic, which has been criticized for its "questionable military engagements." The US government reportedly used Anthropic's tech in military operations in Venezuela and Iran last year. However, the company was recently banned by the Pentagon over AI safety disagreements.

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AI risks

Report highlights potential cyberattack risks

The report warned about the potential misuse of AI models for cyberattacks or harmful tasks. It also noted that while there are "constructive attempts," the overall efforts to address these risks are "entirely inadequate." This underscores the need for more robust safety measures in the development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies.

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