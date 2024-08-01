In short Simplifying... In short Perceptive's AI-powered robotic dentist has successfully performed its first procedure on a human, using a 3D scanner to create detailed models of the mouth and detect cavities with 90% accuracy.

The robot, which can complete a two-hour dental crown operation in just 15 minutes, promises safe and efficient procedures even in challenging conditions.

AI-powered robot dentist performs its first procedure on a human

What's the story In a groundbreaking development for the dental industry, an autonomous robot controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) has successfully carried out a complete dental procedure on a human patient. This innovative system was created by Perceptive, a company based in Boston. The robotic dentist completed the operation nearly eight times faster than its human counterpart would have done it.

Technological prowess

It uses advanced technology for precision

The robotic dentist utilizes a handheld 3D volumetric scanner to generate an intricate 3D model of the patient's mouth, including teeth, gums, and even nerves beneath the tooth surface. This is achieved through optical coherence tomography (OCT), a technique that eliminates harmful X-ray radiation from the process. The OCT employs light beams to construct high-resolution volumetric models and can automatically detect cavities with approximately 90% accuracy.

Efficiency boost

Robotic dentist streamlines dental procedures

After the necessary procedures have been discussed between the human dentist and patient, the robotic dental surgeon takes over. It plans out and then executes the operation. The machine's first specialty was preparing a tooth for a dental crown, an operation that typically requires two hours split into two visits when done by human dentists. However, this autonomous dentist completed it in just about 15 minutes.

Safety assurance

The system promises safe operations

Perceptive assures that their machine can operate safely "even in the most movement-heavy conditions," and has conducted dry run tests on moving humans. Dr. Chris Ciriello, CEO of Perceptive, expressed his excitement over this significant achievement. He stated that "this medical breakthrough enhances precision and efficiency of dental procedures, and democratizes access to better dental care, for improved patient experience and clinical outcomes." "We look forward to advancing our system and pioneering scalable, fully automated dental healthcare solutions for patients."

Industry impact

The procedure is set to transform dentistry

Karim Zaklama, a general dentist and member of Perceptive's clinical advisory board, stated that "Perceptive's AI-driven robotic system will transform dentistry." He emphasized that the patient experience will be improved due to streamlined procedures and enhanced comfort. Zaklama also noted that advanced imaging capabilities will enable earlier diagnosis with greater accuracy. Despite its success, the robot is not yet FDA-approved and Perceptive has not provided a timeline for public rollout.