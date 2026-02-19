AI could boost India's economy by 25%: Anthropic CEO

India as a 'test lab' for AI

Amodei called India a perfect "test lab" for seeing how AI can make a real difference.

He shared that usage of Claude—Anthropic's own AI—has doubled in just four months for coding and math.

Anthropic also launched Sonnet 4.6 (which supports 10 Indian languages) and opened a Bengaluru office with partners like Infosys.

Amodei believes AI here could help cure diseases, help farmers, and lift billions out of poverty.