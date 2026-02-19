AI could boost India's economy by 25%: Anthropic CEO
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said artificial intelligence could help grow India's economy by 25%, thanks to the country's tech talent and fast adoption.
The event brought together big names like OpenAI's Sam Altman and Google's Sundar Pichai.
India as a 'test lab' for AI
Amodei called India a perfect "test lab" for seeing how AI can make a real difference.
He shared that usage of Claude—Anthropic's own AI—has doubled in just four months for coding and math.
Anthropic also launched Sonnet 4.6 (which supports 10 Indian languages) and opened a Bengaluru office with partners like Infosys.
Amodei believes AI here could help cure diseases, help farmers, and lift billions out of poverty.
Need for responsible AI
Alongside the excitement, Amodei pointed out real risks with AI: the autonomous behavior of AI models and potential misuse by individuals and governments.
He warned about risks such as fully autonomous weapons and mass surveillance.
He said India could play a central role in shaping responsible AI.