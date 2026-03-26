AI could impact half of entry-level white-collar jobs: Dario Amodei Technology Mar 26, 2026

Anthropic's latest report says AI hasn't led to major job losses so far, even in fields like technical writing and software engineering.

But the company warns that things might shift soon: CEO Dario Amodei predicts AI could impact one-half of entry-level white-collar jobs, possibly pushing unemployment up to 20% in the next five years.