AI could impact half of entry-level white-collar jobs: Dario Amodei
Technology
Anthropic's latest report says AI hasn't led to major job losses so far, even in fields like technical writing and software engineering.
But the company warns that things might shift soon: CEO Dario Amodei predicts AI could impact one-half of entry-level white-collar jobs, possibly pushing unemployment up to 20% in the next five years.
Claude is used more intensely in high-income countries
Early adopters of Anthropic's Claude AI are pulling ahead, especially in wealthier regions with lots of knowledge workers.
The report documents a growing skills gap and notes that Claude is used more intensely in high-income countries and US areas with more knowledge workers, which could amplify advantages for early users.