AI could make remote jobs vanish in 10 years, warns DeepMind co-founder Technology Dec 30, 2025

Shane Legg, co-founder of Google DeepMind, says remote jobs might disappear in the coming years as AI gets smarter.

He explained, "If you can do the job remotely over the internet just using a computer, then that job is potentially at risk."

Online work—think coding or digital design—is especially vulnerable.