AI could make remote jobs vanish in 10 years, warns DeepMind co-founder
Shane Legg, co-founder of Google DeepMind, says remote jobs might disappear in the coming years as AI gets smarter.
He explained, "If you can do the job remotely over the internet just using a computer, then that job is potentially at risk."
Online work—think coding or digital design—is especially vulnerable.
Smaller teams, bigger impact: How companies might change
Legg pointed out that as AI tools catch up to (or even beat) human output, companies could shrink their teams dramatically.
For example, software engineering groups of 100 people might drop to just 20 thanks to advanced AI.
This shift could totally reshape how tech and other industries operate.
The big picture: Productivity vs. people
As Chief AGI Scientist at DeepMind, Legg is focused on building safe and powerful AI.
He believes this tech could spark a "real golden age" of productivity—but he's also concerned about fairness.
The real challenge? Making sure workers who lose jobs to automation get support and that the benefits of AI are shared widely.