India wants to make AI tools available for everyone, not just big tech
Technology
India is rolling out a plan to give more people—especially startups, students, and researchers outside the usual tech hotspots—better access to AI resources like computing power, datasets, and models.
The goal? Make sure AI helps out in areas like healthcare and farming, not just in big cities or giant companies.
How they're doing it:
The government's launching projects like the IndiaAI Mission and National Supercomputing Mission to set up powerful computers at colleges and research centers across the country.
They're also building digital platforms (like IndiaAIKosh) where you can find datasets and AI models, all while keeping data privacy in check.
The bigger picture: making sure AI innovation isn't just for a select few but benefits everyone.