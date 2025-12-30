India wants to make AI a public good for everyone

The plan is to set up shared "AI utilities"—open data hubs, affordable cloud computing, and model libraries anyone can use. There's also talk of an "AI commons," where government and private groups team up to create useful datasets in local languages and sectors.

Why does it matter for you?

Right now, access to powerful AI tools is mostly limited to big companies or researchers with deep pockets.

India's proposal aims to change that by making computing resources and data platforms more widely accessible so students, startups, and everyday innovators across the country can get in on the action.

If it works out, expect more homegrown apps and tech that actually fit local needs.