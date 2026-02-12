AI could soon replace white-collar workers: Microsoft exec

Suleyman says building custom AI models for companies will soon be as easy as making a podcast or writing a blog post. He expects this within the next two to three years (from February 2026, i.e., roughly Feb 2028-Feb 2029), saying smart AI agents will handle complex workflows and help organizations run smoother than ever.

Suleyman has a history of making bold predictions

Suleyman co-founded DeepMind (which Google later bought), was head of applied AI at DeepMind — the source does not state when he left DeepMind — and then started Inflection AI before joining Microsoft — the source does not state when he joined Microsoft.

He's known for bold predictions—like warning that unchecked AI could threaten humanity and suggesting that automation could significantly affect coding jobs.