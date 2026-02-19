AI could soon surpass human intelligence, warns Anthropic CEO

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei thinks AI is about to leap ahead of human intelligence—possibly within just a few years. Speaking at India's AI Impact Summit, he said, "There are only a small number of years for AI models to surpass the cognitive capabilities of most humans for most things."

Amodei's vision of an AI-dominated future Amodei imagines a future where AIs are like "a country of geniuses in a data center," outperforming people in almost everything within a small number of years.

While this could help cure diseases and fight poverty, he warns the real-world benefits might take longer.

He's also worried about job loss, tech misuse, and national security threats.

Amodei's impressive background and Anthropic's rapid growth With a PhD from Princeton and past work leading OpenAI's research (think GPT-2 and GPT-3), Amodei co-founded Anthropic because he was concerned about keeping AI safe.

The company opened an office in Bengaluru this week.