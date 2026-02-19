AI could soon surpass human intelligence, warns Anthropic CEO
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei thinks AI is about to leap ahead of human intelligence—possibly within just a few years.
Speaking at India's AI Impact Summit, he said, "There are only a small number of years for AI models to surpass the cognitive capabilities of most humans for most things."
Amodei's vision of an AI-dominated future
Amodei imagines a future where AIs are like "a country of geniuses in a data center," outperforming people in almost everything within a small number of years.
While this could help cure diseases and fight poverty, he warns the real-world benefits might take longer.
He's also worried about job loss, tech misuse, and national security threats.
Amodei's impressive background and Anthropic's rapid growth
With a PhD from Princeton and past work leading OpenAI's research (think GPT-2 and GPT-3), Amodei co-founded Anthropic because he was concerned about keeping AI safe.
The company opened an office in Bengaluru this week.
Balancing innovation speed with safety
Amodei admits there's huge pressure to innovate fast but says Anthropic refuses to cut corners on safety—even if it means not chasing every dollar.
He warned about commercial pressure and the incentives money creates to downplay risk.
For him, responsible growth matters more than hype.