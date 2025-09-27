Next Article
AI creates viruses that kill E. coli in lab
Technology
Stanford scientists just used AI to create viruses that can kill E. coli in the lab.
Their AI, called Evo, learned from millions of virus genomes and helped design hundreds of new virus candidates—16 of which actually infected and killed E. coli strains.
Experts warn of potential misuse
This could mean new ways to fight infections—a big deal for future medicine.
But experts warn: if AI can speed up virus design for good, it could also make it easier to create dangerous viruses as weapons.
The Feldmans say we need better rules and faster systems—like updated FDA processes and more open data—to keep up with both the promise and risks of this tech.