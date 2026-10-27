AI data center equipment thefts across US exceed $100 million
Technology
Big shipments of AI data center gear have been getting stolen across the US racking up losses of more than $100 million since June 2026.
Some of these shipments are seriously valuable: one trailer with $13 million worth of server equipment was taken in Georgia after its security escort was attacked, and another $10 million truckload bound for Texas went missing.
Thieves assault escorts, tamper GPS trackers
Thieves are using bold tactics like assaulting escort vehicles and messing with GPS trackers to pull off these thefts.
Experts say these server shipments are now as tempting to criminals as gold bars.
With AI tech booming, this wave of thefts is putting extra pressure on the industry to keep up with demand and stay secure.