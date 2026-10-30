AI demand creates PCB and substrate shortages complicating 2027 planning
AI is in such high demand that companies like HP and Dell are struggling to get enough printed circuit boards (PCBs) and chip substrates, crucial parts at the heart of every computer.
Planning for 2027 hardware has become tricky, with a manager at an American PC maker calling PCBs a "critical bottleneck" in product planning for next year.
Material prices jumped 12 times
Because AI chips need bigger, more complex parts, suppliers are stretched thin.
Prices for key materials like copper-clad laminate have jumped 12 times since July, and glass fabrics are also running low.
At a recent Taiwan trade show, even big names like Apple and HP were seen negotiating directly with suppliers just to lock down what they need, showing how fast-changing technology can really shake up the supply chain.