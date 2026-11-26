AI detects early lung cancer signs in UK hospitals
Artificial intelligence (AI) is now being used in UK hospitals to spot early signs of lung cancer, picking up tiny changes in scans that humans might miss.
This means urgent cases can be flagged faster and patients could get answers much sooner.
Still, as consultant radiographer Cornilius Mushambi points out, AI is there to support clinicians, not replace human expertise.
Kettering General Hospital uses AI triage
At Kettering General Hospital, AI reviews X-rays and CT scans first, helping the medical team decide who needs a closer look right away.
This can cut down waiting times from days to just one hospital visit for results.
By speeding things up, patients have a better shot at early investigation and prioritization.