AI detects 'Fragnesia' Linux vulnerability granting users root access
A new Linux vulnerability called "Fragnesia" has just been discovered, making it the third big flaw in two weeks.
What's interesting is that AI tools like Zellic's V12 spotted this one.
The bug lets regular users grab root access, which could be a real headache for anyone running major Linux systems.
Fragnesia triggers page-cache corruption CVSS 7.8
Fragnesia targets a logic bug in the XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, leading to page-cache corruption (no race conditions needed).
It scored a high 7.8 on the CVSS scale, so it's pretty serious. Developers are already working on fixes, but for now, temporary workarounds might mess with VPNs or other apps.
The quick catch by AI highlights how important these tools are becoming in cybersecurity and shows we'll probably see more of this as tech keeps evolving.