AI-driven tools on pace to double 2025 vulnerability detection rate
AI is shaking up cybersecurity this year, helping experts spot software flaws on pace to roughly double the rate of 2025.
By July 27, more than 45,000 vulnerabilities had already been logged in the US National Vulnerabilities Database, almost as many as all of last year.
These flaws could be used by hackers for spying or crime, but thanks to smarter AI tools, they're being found faster than ever.
Oracle and Microsoft patch record bugs
Big names like Oracle and Microsoft are patching record numbers of bugs: Oracle alone fixed nearly five times more issues this July than last year.
Many of these discoveries come from their own internal AI tools.
The good news? Despite the spike in found vulnerabilities, there hasn't been an increase in actual attacks so far in 2026. Security teams seem to be staying one step ahead.