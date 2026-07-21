AI drives US data centers toward 20% electricity by 2035
Technology
A new report says data centers in the US are on track to use 20% of all electricity by 2035, up big from today.
The main driver? Our growing appetite for AI, with about half of that power going just to train and run AI models.
That's nearly 200 gigawatts of capacity, which is pretty wild when you think about it.
US to dominate AI chip demand
The US is set to dominate global demand for AI chip power, making up nearly two-thirds by 2033.
All this growth is already putting pressure on electrical grids, especially in places like Virginia to Illinois (PJM), where one-third of the grid's juice could soon go to data centers.
Even with energy prices up over 75% over the past year, these facilities keep coming, so expect more conversations about how we power our digital lives.