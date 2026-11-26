AI early warning systems in India warn of floods, landslides
AI-powered early-warning systems are making a real difference in India by giving advance alerts for floods and landslides.
These tools help authorities and businesses act fast, protecting lives and saving money.
A standout example is the system in Kerala's Munnar, built by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, which uses more than 150 sensors, with instrumentation extending to a maximum depth of approximately 21 meters, to warn about landslides up to a day ahead.
World Landslide Forum urges faster warnings
During heavy rains in 2024, this system's alerts helped save lives even as 24 landslides hit the area.
Now, at the World Landslide Forum in Faridabad, experts are focusing on how to get these scientific warnings out quickly so communities can actually use them when it matters most.