AI enables companies to process satellite data directly in orbit Technology Apr 28, 2026

Satellites are generating more data than ever, and AI is helping process it more efficiently.

By processing information directly in space (think orbital data centers that Elon Musk is among those considering), companies can cut down on delays and save bandwidth.

This edge processing means faster decisions and less energy wasted, pretty cool for applications such as defense and intelligence, agriculture monitoring, climate modeling, disaster response and border surveillance.