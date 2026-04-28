AI enables companies to process satellite data directly in orbit
Satellites are generating more data than ever, and AI is helping process it more efficiently.
By processing information directly in space (think orbital data centers that Elon Musk is among those considering), companies can cut down on delays and save bandwidth.
This edge processing means faster decisions and less energy wasted, pretty cool for applications such as defense and intelligence, agriculture monitoring, climate modeling, disaster response and border surveillance.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise demonstrates orbit computing
Big names like Hewlett Packard Enterprise and startups like Pixxel are making space tech even smarter, using AI to crunch huge amounts of data while staying energy-efficient.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Spaceborne Computer-2 on the International Space Station show that high-powered computing can survive (and thrive) in orbit.
Experts say these upgrades aren't just about speed; they're also making missions in areas like defense and agriculture way more independent and efficient.