AI experts accuse Anthropic of prioritizing profit over safety
A bunch of AI experts (think researchers, ethicists, and even some industry insiders) are teaming up against Anthropic, an AI company they say cares more about making money than keeping things safe.
They just dropped "The MisAnthropic Statement," claiming Anthropic is backing away from its safety promises as it gears up to go public.
The big worry? Anthropic wants to build self-improving AIs that could end up beyond human control.
MisAnthropic statement divides AI community
While the statement got signatures from names like Gary Marcus and researchers and academics at Harvard, MIT, and UCLA, not everyone is on board.
Some feel the message is a bit too harsh or worry about hurting their ties with Anthropic.
This whole debate really shows how split the AI community is when it comes to balancing innovation with responsibility.