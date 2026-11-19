A bunch of AI experts (think researchers, ethicists, and even some industry insiders) are teaming up against Anthropic, an AI company they say cares more about making money than keeping things safe.

They just dropped "The MisAnthropic Statement," claiming Anthropic is backing away from its safety promises as it gears up to go public.

The big worry? Anthropic wants to build self-improving AIs that could end up beyond human control.