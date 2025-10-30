Next Article
AI-generated content will soon dominate your Meta feeds
Technology
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just shared that AI-created content is about to show up a lot more on Meta's social feeds.
On the October 29, 2025 earnings call, he explained that their recommendation system will push more AI-driven posts—reflecting how social media has shifted from just friends' updates to tons of creator and remix content.
Meta's revenue jumped 26% to $51.24 billion
Zuckerberg highlighted that AI is going to be a big part of how they create and remix content, pointing to new features like the Vibes app, where CFO Susan Li noted users have already generated over 20 billion images.
Even with a huge one-time tax hit this quarter, Meta's revenue jumped 26% to $51.24 billion—showing they're betting big on AI-powered creativity, and it seems to be working.