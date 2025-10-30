AI-generated content will soon dominate your Meta feeds

Meta's revenue jumped 26% to $51.24 billion

Zuckerberg highlighted that AI is going to be a big part of how they create and remix content, pointing to new features like the Vibes app, where CFO Susan Li noted users have already generated over 20 billion images.

Even with a huge one-time tax hit this quarter, Meta's revenue jumped 26% to $51.24 billion—showing they're betting big on AI-powered creativity, and it seems to be working.