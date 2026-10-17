AI-generated Instagram women posing as comedians recycle jokes, gain followers

AI-generated women are popping up on Instagram, pretending to be stand-up comedians and using recycled jokes to attract big followings, sometimes linking their profiles to adult sites like OnlyFans.

One AI account, Tiffany Sloane, amassed more than 375,000 followers and millions of views before being called out by comedian George Brett Olson for performing a nearly identical version of his joke. Only the punch line had been altered.

Another comic, Julia Jasunas, also found her material used by an AI persona promoting adult content.