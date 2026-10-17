AI-generated Instagram women posing as comedians recycle jokes, gain followers
AI-generated women are popping up on Instagram, pretending to be stand-up comedians and using recycled jokes to attract big followings, sometimes linking their profiles to adult sites like OnlyFans.
One AI account, Tiffany Sloane, amassed more than 375,000 followers and millions of views before being called out by comedian George Brett Olson for performing a nearly identical version of his joke. Only the punch line had been altered.
Another comic, Julia Jasunas, also found her material used by an AI persona promoting adult content.
Mosseri admits AI problem on Instagram
Instagram head Adam Mosseri has admitted this is a real problem and says the platform wants to support original creators as AI challenges grow.
Still, the complaints about these accounts have frustrated many comedians.
The trend of AI-generated women online, but using them to copy real people's work, has sparked fresh debate over what's fair in the age of AI.