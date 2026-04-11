AI-generated songs appear under artists' names on Spotify, Moran affected

Spotify removed 75 million fake tracks

Spotify took down more than 75 million fake tracks last year and is building new tools so artists can control what gets released under their names.

Still, musicians have to stay alert for fakes. The problem isn't just on Spotify: Apple Music and YouTube are affected too, with scammers using AI to rake in millions from fake streams.

The fight to protect real music (and real musicians) is definitely getting tougher in the age of AI.