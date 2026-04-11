AI-generated songs appear under artists' names on Spotify, Moran affected
Technology
AI is now making fake songs that show up under real artists' names on Spotify.
jazz musician Jason Moran found an indie-pop EP credited to him, even though he never made it.
He's not alone; other artists like Benny Green and Antonio Hart have also had their identities misused by AI-generated tracks.
Spotify removed 75 million fake tracks
Spotify took down more than 75 million fake tracks last year and is building new tools so artists can control what gets released under their names.
Still, musicians have to stay alert for fakes. The problem isn't just on Spotify: Apple Music and YouTube are affected too, with scammers using AI to rake in millions from fake streams.
The fight to protect real music (and real musicians) is definitely getting tougher in the age of AI.