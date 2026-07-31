Google patched more Chrome bugs in June than last 2-years
What's the story
Google has announced that it fixed more security flaws in its Chrome browser last month than the total number of bugs patched in the last two years. The tech giant used its internal AI tools to patch a whopping 1,072 security bugs across two versions of Chrome released in June. This is higher than the total of 1,036 fixes made over the previous 23 versions released over two years.
AI impact
AI's role in cybersecurity
The rise of Large Language Models (LLMs) has prompted cybersecurity experts to warn that AI-powered systems will discover an increasing number of bugs.
This would force defenders to use AI as well, in order to stay ahead of malicious hackers.
Doug Turner, Chrome's director of engineering, said LLMs have "fundamentally shifted the economics of cybersecurity."
He added they are now using models like Gemini to preemptively fix vulnerabilities and make Chrome safer with every update.
Industry trend
Microsoft also witnessing similar trend
Google isn't the only one witnessing this trend.
Microsoft recently announced it had patched a record 570 security flaws across its product lines during its monthly patch cycle, known as "Patch Tuesday."
The tech giant attributed the spike in bug fixes to its own use of AI.
However, Apple doesn't seem to be experiencing the same exponential growth in bug fixes as Google and Microsoft.