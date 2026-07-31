Google patched more Chrome bugs in June than last 2-years

The rise of Large Language Models (LLMs) has prompted cybersecurity experts to warn that AI-powered systems will discover an increasing number of bugs.

This would force defenders to use AI as well, in order to stay ahead of malicious hackers.

Doug Turner, Chrome's director of engineering, said LLMs have "fundamentally shifted the economics of cybersecurity."

He added they are now using models like Gemini to preemptively fix vulnerabilities and make Chrome safer with every update.